Miley Cyrus tells of the persecution suffered by a UFO

Miley Cyrus he’s a specialist in releasing headlines that seize the eye of each the press and the general public however on this event their statements you’re going all over the world. And is that in a latest interview the singer has insured that was persecuted for a UFO. According to his story, a form of dish it was after her whereas she drove and even acquired to see a alien with that established visible contact.

The story that he has informed Miley Cyrus has left all of the world of stone. The artist revealed that he lived some time in the past to Rick Owens of the journal Interview and now your phrases have made that we put the willies.











“I had an experience. I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I was persecuted by a kind of UFO”, he started by saying Miley Cyrus. “I’m pretty sure what I saw, but I also bought wax of grass to a guy in a truck in front of a shop for tacos, so that might have been the wax of grass”, he added.

What was it precisely that UFO? “The best way to describe it is like a snow plow flyer. He had a large plow on the front and it was bright yellow. I saw him fly, my friend and other cars on the road stopped to look at, so I think that what I saw was real”, he went on to elucidate Miley Cyrus.

Although the singer let you know now, brazenly, with the scare that took was huge. “I was shaking for about 5 days. Was getting fucked. I could not look at the sky the same way. I thought that you could go back,” he confessed.

But there’s something much more stunning. And is that Miley Cyrus acquired to see an alien being, an extraterrestrial, who appeared him within the eyes. “I didn’t feel threatened at all, but I saw a being sitting in the front of the flying object”, he says.

“He looked at Me and we made eye contact, and I think that was what really affected me, look into the eyes of something he could not understand. But you have so much reason to say it is a form of narcissism to think that we are the only things that could be in this vast universe,” mentioned Miley Cyrus on this interview that already has gone viral.









