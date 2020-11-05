Katy Perry joins the campaign to count all the votes

United States.- The stunning singer Katy Perry used its official account of Instagram to ask the citizenship to vote, and now to demand that they rely all of the votes made through the elections for president of the united States that’s nonetheless ongoing.

Katy Perry, as dozens of artists have remained very lively on social networks, with the aim of inviting residents to vote through the elections within the united Statesas you play the candidature for the presidency of the nation Donald Trump, who’s looking for re-election and Joe Biden. The latter being the candidate that the singer has supported on many events.

During the night time of November 03, Katy Perry posted on her Urges two pictures, the place you may see dozens of individuals doing queue to train their vote, together with messages that point out that the vote of each particular person counts, and subsequently ought to rely all of the votes.

Every American Counts… Count Every Vote (Every american rely… Count all of the votes)

The second message additionally printed yesterday on the conte of votes, said that as much as November 3 (deadline for exercising the suitable to vote) greater than 102 million residents of United States had exercised their vote to elect the brand new president of the nation.

It ought to be famous that the day of yesterday, additionally carried out the voting of the Electoral Council and can probably be the weekend when the counting of votes, which, in keeping with info supplied by AP to Google, the benefit takes it Joe Biden on Donald Trump, with 248 votes of voters (Biden) on 214 votes of voters (Trump).

102 million votes had been forged earlier than November third. We should rely all of the votes. #COUNTEVERYVOTE (issued 102 million votes earlier than November 3. We should rely all of them.)

The publication within the official account of Instagram of Katy Perry already revasa the 157 thousand reactions, and almost a thousand feedback.

Hundreds of customers commented on the publication of Perry with a Hashtag in favor of Joe Biden and Donald Trump:

Joe Biden 2020 Donald Trump 2020

Prior to the marketing campaign to demand the counting of all votes, Katy Perry referred to as his followers to know their rights as voters.

Know your rights as a voter! Report voter intimidation to the Election Protection Hotline…

In the top, the time for exercising the suitable to vote has concluded and now continues to stay attentive to the method of scrutiny with the intention to depend on the findings made public in regards to the election within the united States.