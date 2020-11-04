these are the celebrities who already voted

This Tuesday we rejoice the U.s. presidential election, which can outline the way forward for the nation and the connection it’ll have with different nations. Millions are exercising their vote and the celebrities will not be lagging behind, as a result of a lot of them already presumed of their social networks who paid, and even presume which candidate is your “rooster”.

We’ll depart you an inventory with a number of the stars who’ve shared his political dedication:

Bad Bunny

The rabbit dangerous was one of many individuals who rose early to go to vote as a result of from an early hour she shared in a short message, that he had already gone to the polls. Later uploaded a photograph of your voter registration card subsequent to the legend “pull it out and use it”.

PULL IT OUT AND USE IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/dpfAN6UOH2 — 👁 (@sanbenito) August 20, 2020

Kim Kardashian

The matriarch of the clan Kardashian bragged about his vote to its greater than 190 million followers on Instagram, with an image through which she seems in a decent costume clear and a stamp that claims “I voted”.

Salma Hayek

The veracruz was actually one of many first folks to vote, as a result of since two weeks in the past, despatched in his vote by mail.

Selena Gomez

The singer shared on her Instagram a sequence of images through which he’s seen filling his or her poll, whereas porta proud for an image of the vote.

Demi Lovato

Lovato uploaded a photograph out of a field, which he accompanied with the message: “vote because I love my country. From my friends and family who live here, until my neighbors and millions of people that don’t know, I love the citizens… do you see what happens when we demand a change?”.

Katy Perry

The famous person pop took benefit and went out to the streets with an indication big on the pinnacle with the legend “I voted,” which prompted passers-by to do the identical.

Jennifer Lopez

The “Diva of the Bronx,” mentioned who spent his vote to Joe Biden, by a selfie through which she seems with a prime of pink and a print on the chest.

Jennifer Aniston

Aniston mentioned that they voted for Biden and Kamala Harris, in response to her as a result of “this country is more divided than ever. At this time, some men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current president has decided that racism is not a problem. He has ignored public and repeatedly science … too many people has died”.

Luis Fonsi

The puerto rican mentioned that he voted for his youngsters, his lovely island “ that is not for sale”, for the respect of latinos, for extra equality and fewer hatred.

Kate del Castillo

The mexican shared a 3rd picture through which seems with the stamp of voting within the chest and within the brow. You ask your followers if it went to the polls.