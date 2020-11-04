Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Aniston among artists who support Joe Biden

Various artists have given their help to the democratic candidate to win the presidential election of the united States

On the eve of you begin to know the outcomes of the elections, a big a part of the well-known of Hollywood have given their help to the democratic candidate Joe Biden to win the election to the presidency of the united States.

Among a few of the celebrities who supported the candidate highlighted Jennifer Aniston who, on the time of casting their vote ensured by means of their social networks vote democrat.

Some actors from “The Avengers” additionally confirmed their choice to talk out and lift funds for the american political involving Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd and Zoe Saldaña.

October 24, Brandon Pittsburgh narrated a marketing campaign video for Joe Biden through which he mentions that the united States is a rustic for all and that every one individuals searching for the identical factor, somebody that understands their of their years, their hopes and their ache, whereas respect movies of democrat.

While the music trade has additionally proven his help to Biden, as Taylor Swift in an interview with V Magazine highlighted why he’ll vote for the candidate, for his half, Lady Gaga confirmed his vote on the shut of the marketing campaign of the democrats and dedicate a message to Trump and Eminem dropped his track “Lose Yourself” in its newest marketing campaign video.

In addition to different artists corresponding to Jennifer Lawrence, who performed “Katniss” in The Hunger Games,” additionally stated to V Magazine that he would vote for Biden; Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” and the author George R. R. Martin additionally favored with optimistic messages.

Finally, the sporting world has raised its voice in favor of the democratic place that the quick basketball participant Steph Curry or participant LeBron James expressed his help.