Megane Mercury the new icon queer of Madrid and their music

Megane Mercury, multidisciplinary artist, talks about his new music, racism, artwork and queer tradition from the south of Madrid.

Megane Mercury (@meganemercury) mission is among the most attention-grabbing musical of the underground of madrid in these moments. Megane Mercury stands out as a multidisciplinary artist, activist, dissident and queer 24 years previous. Born in Madrid, although his household tree goes far past, to Equatorial Guinea. Formed in Audiovisual Communication and Photography, as many different creators of his age, and older, we might like to work on tasks cool, and be paid for his or her work a little bit extra and higher. A couple of weeks in the past, he launched his first EP with the hieroglyphic title of Fr33 B33f . A job with 5 themes of reggaeton now, that mixes digital and completely different genres of music, the place he delves into sexuality, gender identification, the neighborhood and the South of Madrid. Now, Megane Mercury has simply printed, underneath the influences of artists comparable to Kelman Duran, Kali Uchis and Tove Lo, your new theme Pégate. The observe is produced along with Dlargo (@carlosdlargo) and the collaboration of Fence Studio (@fence.studio) as answerable for the art work of the video clip.

Megane Mercury photographed by Fernando Valenti (@fernando_valenti) with clothes Distribution Studio (@repartostudio)

How did the mission Megane Mercury?



Well, truly I don’t imagine that Megane as such a mission, provided that the identify arose on the premise of the invention of my identification as an individual, not binary. Lots of people shouldn’t be binary it’s also identifies as trans, provided that our gender assigned at beginning shouldn’t be our gender, and this leads us to decide on our personal names on many events. Megane Mercury all collectively you might take into account one thing that pulls extra of a creative identify, however Megane I’m.

Have you discovered any clip in your music profession thus far?

Well truly I’ve fairly a bit on this music, however sure it’s fairly outstanding the racism on all stage impression, or just how many individuals are going to dignar to present you a hear, to name you for gigs, and so on, you Have to work much more than les artistes blanques to listen to your identify a little bit bit. In Spain have all the time been invisibilizado the identities of non-white and that applies to the sphere of music. There are only a few possibilities for artistes racializades and that may be a actuality. It may change or, higher mentioned, enhance if the folks with sources and means which are in search of expertise to actually take note of the issues that occur.

When did you begin making music?

I all the time needed to sing since he was small, but it surely was by no means one thing that I centered till final 12 months that between laughter I pulled out a Spanish model of Old Town Road.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Do you suppose that aproyectos like yours in Spain, understood as a hype?

More than hype I’d say that I’ve labored fairly a bit, and I’ve been on all of the websites that I’ve been capable of entry or I’ve simply made gap, both as a mannequin, fotógrafe, and so on, cross that one off of hype in my opinion wouldn’t worth my very own work identical to you suppose that as a result of the factor is altering now, I can perceive. This positioning implies that my work will likely be valued provided that the white folks perceive me and, effectively, within the eyes of society is a little bit as effectively, as a result of they’re those who’ve the sources, contacts and cash, however then again, the requirements underneath which I can come to understand, are influenced by the eurocentric imaginative and prescient and white that we’ve of issues.

Does being within the south of Madrid model?

For an element to be within the south of Madrid offers you distance to see the issues that occur within the middle and because it strikes round, however then again, there’s a classism implicit and specific that it can’t be denied, and that additionally impacts.

Is there a pattern to hitch the bandwagon of the struggles of dissidents by postureo?



For me personally, it is all very performative. There are lots of people who try this particularly for networks, and it is extremely simple to appreciate. I can not say that I like, but in addition not that shock me.

As an artist, queer, how explicaríais your imaginative and prescient of the world?

I do not suppose that’s understood by all of the world, that since then, however for example that I simply do not suppose in binary oppositions of gender, and it’s one thing that influences just about every little thing on this society.

Do you suppose that’s going to take care of the revolution queer that we live?

Well, I feel that to hitch you’ll have extra ease than the opposite however in reality all this revolution shouldn’t be supported on the political stage and that it slows down, see that, for instance, nonetheless has not been authorized by the State Law Trans.

Megane Mercury photographed by Fernando Valenti (@fernando_valenti) with clothes Distribution Studio (@repartostudio)

Do you suppose that your artwork can change issues?



Well, the reality is that I don’t intend that I’ll personally be the particular person you go to vary one thing, as a result of I do not know to what extent it’s value doing so many efforts to obtain so little.

FR33 B33F has been your first EP. And he has, amongst different issues, speak of the neighborhood. Would you say that the thought of neighborhood is being romantizada by the privileged courses?



For many it is just an adjunct, however it’s good what has while you capitalize on this stuff.

You’re within the neighbourhood, and what’s the strongest that has occurred in your neighborhood?

Luckily I’ve not been concerned in something critical, however in the event you’ve seen and/or have previous many issues: from a shoot not so way back, till it burned the second flooring and we needed to vacate the positioning. Then in fact a number of fights and a number of police, however fortuitously that has been calmed down with the years, and it occurs so usually.

Why the identify FR33 B33F?

All the vibe-aggressive PD, which doesn’t allude to anybody specifically, however on the similar time sure.

Your lyrics are very specific and never reduce your self, why have you ever determined to not get filter?

The reality that I’ve by no means considered however hey if everybody right here says what he seems like both I’m going to to ban me.

Is there any phrase, letter, or music that you’ve got left within the inkwell?

Yes, the truth is it’s potential to take out 2 extra songs this 12 months to shut this part and begin with the following musical mission.

Megane Mercury photographed by Fernando Valenti (@fernando_valenti) with clothes Distribution Studio (@repartostudio)

Pégate is your new theme. What inspirations aesthetic you have chosen on the time of constructing the video clip? The concept started with making a form of tremendous hero negre, utilizing figures like Blade, Black Panther, Vixen, or Halle Berry in Catwoman, together with a setting to recollect a armory and all that fetish BDSM. Then Fence Studio which I did all of the visuals and I’m eternally grateful, gave it a flip and added Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and thought higher of the stage, and so it took place.

Musical accounts, in collaboration with Dlargo, you needed to combine digital and reggae, with influences that move by Kelman Duran, Kali Uchis, and Tove Lo.

Well it has been a very long time I found Kelman Duran for his music 6 In The Morning and I researched extra and I flipó your work and all that feeling digital holding essence reggaetonera. On the opposite hand I favored loads as Kali Uchis makes use of his candy voice doing reggaeton and at last after composing the music, I noticed that the notes had their resemblance with True Disaster of Tove What is the music that you simply get hooked all through the story of his quick Fairy Dust which, by the way in which, it’s a fantasy and as I like Tove Lo, as a result of it was fairly apparent all.

Do you see your self long run in music manufacturing?

So I realized myself not too way back, however I’d somewhat research one thing and enhance.

And of all creative fields, what do you see your self extra? or do you see your self combining all in a given time?

The reality is that I see compaginándolos, which in actuality is one thing that I’m already beginning to do, however little by little.

What are your biggest influences in style? What’s the music?

Because the reality is that my influences within the style I’ve by no means been clear or I’ve the identify, however what it offers me is to see folks random on Instagram. In the music amongst many others Desire Tide, Little Simz and Dua Saleh.

Who would you prefer to collaborate?

Navxja, Villain Indian, Vicious Cat, HugoJugo, Ghouljaboy, Stephen Please, Depression, Sonora and an extended and so on.

Plans for 2020 and 2021 Megane Mercury.

I’ve ready a brand new stage musical that don’t have anything to do with now and I’d prefer to get a grant to shoot a documentary.