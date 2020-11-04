Leaked unpublished images of Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow

I authorize KUARZO ARGENTINA SA and/or NET TV SAhereinafter known as “PRODUCERS” and their

respective guardian, associates, subsidiaries, dealerships, successors and asignatarias to utilize my

presence for any tv Program (the “Program”) and in reference to Kuarzo Argentina SA and/or

NET TV SA or different.



I AGREE EXPRESSLY THAT:



1. I authorize expressly, irrevocably and unconditionally to the transmission, retransmission, replica or

publication of Material in all and any media together with, with out limitation

any.

2. Recordings are made and pictures taken of my particular person to report my voice, conversations, such,

info and sounds, throughout and in reference to my participation within the Program (hereinafter, the

The “materials”), with out the necessity to pay me any compensation. I authorize THE firms and/or the

Channel to show, reproduce or publish in any type such images, movies and/or recordings

in any and all media of communication, together with within the promotions of the Program, and presto

based on the publication of my title. To this impact, I grant my specific consent to be

filmed, recorded and/or photographed and for that the movies, recordings, and ensuing pictures are

displayed, reproduced, or printed by THE PRODUCERS and/or the Channel.

3. I agree that THE PRODUCERS and/or the Channel would be the unique homeowners of the outcomes and

good points Materials with the proper to register mental property, the use and granting

permission for others to make use of, in any type and by any means. In consequence,

I authorize expressly, irrevocably and unconditionally to the transmission, retransmission, replica or

publication of Material in all and any media together with, with out limitation

any tv providers over the air, antenna, cable or satellite tv for pc, radio, graphic media, movie,

The Internet (together with, with out limitation, “streaming”, obtain (“downloads”), “webcasting”, and video “on

demand”), and cellular and/or wi-fi (together with, with out limitation, “streaming”, obtain

(“downloads”), “podcasting” and “wireless media”), in complete or partially, any

objective, with out restrict of time and never discovered such authorization is restricted to the Republic of Argentina

and with out being obliged PRODUCERS and/or the Channel to take any type of extra fee.





I AGREE SPECIFICALLY TO:

Keep strict confidentiality about all the data that You put in my data

any kind of relationship with the Program. I can’t share such data with third events. I commit myself to

carry out all acts moderately required and take all measures to make sure

the data obtained is probably not utilized by any third events, disclosed or disclosed, in complete or partially. I can’t use

the data for any objective aside from to take part within the Program. I agree and perceive that the

breach on my half of what’s described above might be accompanied by penalties extraordinarily severe

for You, and that, subsequently, I need to compensate them for the damages and hurt which such violation will trigger.

You hereby waive my proper of inspection or approval of my submission or the makes use of of such

presentation is made. Also, agree to not file any declare of any nature by any means

in opposition to anybody in reference to the train of the permission granted by the current.