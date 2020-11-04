Harry Potter premieres house | Vanguardia.com

The full saga of the Harry Potter movies, one of the profitable of the previous few years, premiere residence starting subsequent Saturday, November 7, when part of the programming of HBO GO.

The most loyal followers of the younger magician will be capable to relive the story from starting to finish with a marathon of all of the movies primarily based on the favored books of the author, English J. Okay. Rowling, from 5 within the morning on Saturday.

This is a collection that consists of eight function movies that have been launched over ten years, beginning with ‘Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone’ (2001) and culminating with ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 2’ (2011).

The well-known film a couple of world stuffed with magic and fantasy are performed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who give life to the three important characters: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, an inseparable and dependable trio of buddies who’re recognized to enter the college of witchcraft and wizardry Hogwarts.