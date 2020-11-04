Elections USA: Thus spoke networks celebrities in Mexico

The usa had a presidential election on Tuesday, November 3, disputed between democratic candidate Joe Biden and the present president, Donald Trump, who seeks re-election by means of the republican social gathering. Due to the big variety of fellow countrymen in that nation and the bilateral relationship with Mexico, a lot of celebrities have expressed their curiosity within the subject, making feedback and selling participation within the voting.

The artists are searching for the latino neighborhood to hold out their proper and to take part within the elections, as a result of the latino vote this could result in a excessive proportion of participation in these elections.

“When we all voted, we can make a difference in the world,” wrote Salma Hayek in your account of Instagram and shared a video in regards to the marketing campaign: #EveryVoteCounts, which invitations the inhabitants to vote as 4 years in the past, about 14 million didn’t vote.

So they reacted within the networks and celebrities in regards to the Elections within the united States