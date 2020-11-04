COVID-23 and an apocalyptic world; the new film by Michael Bay

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico metropolis / 03.11.2020 12:52:03





What a harbinger of the long run? Songbird, new film Michael Bay impressed by the pandemic coronavirus and an apocalyptic future, guarantees to trigger anger and controversy amongst followers of the movieseen because the planet remains to be in confinement inside 2 years.

With an incredible solid, headed by KJ Apa (Riverdale) and Sofia Carson (The descendants), additionally has Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser and Alexandra Daddario, Bay brings to the massive display screen a Thriller romantic and suspense of a world that has utterly modified because of the virusthat on the tape already mutated to COVID-23.

Input, the tape is a matter of criticism for its little contact to such a critical state of affairs because the one which crosses nice a part of the world as of late, with a resurgence of the coronavirus and that has already brought about greater than 1 million deaths.

Users in social networks have referred to as to boycott the work of Michael Baythat was ready by the film since final April, and that remotely delivered scripts and rehearsed with all of your deal. The recordings occurred in Los Angeles, underneath a number of precautionary measures and with the authorisation of the native authorities.

Songbird tells the story of a supply boy who’s proof against the COVID and that is among the few that may exit to the road. There is dealing with a government-repressor, with the permission of kill and with a girl ready for him at house.