The reason why Beyoncé has bee hives in house

Beyoncé it is without doubt one of the artists most admired of the final decade and this is the reason each one in all his interviews arouses curiosity amongst its followers and most of the people. The singer simply speak to Vogue and among the many varied themes that they’ve touched the pet. What animals have the solo in your house? Your response has left everybody open-mouthed: have hives of bees.

Sounds unusual however it's the actuality. There are many well-known boast of pets of their social networks and never solely canines, like Katy Perry, or cat, akin to Taylor Swift, however of different animals is much less frequent. Let's not neglect that Miley Cyrus resides with a pig and that Lady Gaga has a horse.











However, the animals that Beyoncé shares a roof aren’t the everyday pet that we are able to think about. “I know that it is ‘random’, but I have two hives” he confessed the artist to the journalist who interviewed her.

The singer is conscious that it isn’t quite common to have bees at dwelling and that is why supplied an evidence somewhat extra expanded. “I have them in my home for a time. Are around 80,000 and we have hundreds of jars of honey a year”, he argued.

Therefore, the explanation why Beyoncé and her household reside with two hives filled with bees might be the manufacturing of honey. Let's not neglect that Jay-Z, her husband, has simply introduced that it'll carry his personal model of marijuana so, who says that the singer didn't need to spend money on launching their very own do-it-yourself honey?










