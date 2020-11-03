Lucia Mendez met Brad Pitt and was a ‘disappointing experience’

Recently by way of its account of Instagram, about his encounter with the good-looking actor.

MEXICO CITY

Some time in the past Lucia Mendez it grew to become a trending matter for recounting his dangerous expertise with ‘Madonna’now the story was repeated however with Brad Pitt.

‘Gordimuerta’, the deal with of the season that went viral

The actress has at all times been judged by to have an air of diva and being a lady extraordinarily controversial.

Despite his peculiar character, Lucia at all times share their tales with their followers whatever the criticism. Recently by way of its account of Instagram, about his encounter with Brad Pitt.

According to his account, he met Pitt in an award of the Oscar; she fell in with him on the crimson carpet together with Angelina Jolie.

WE ALSO RECOMMEND YOU TO READ:

There are 5 strains of SARS-CoV-2 in Mexico

Three of 158 colonies in crimson by covid-19 with greater than 60% of positivity

And our life modified…; it’s six months of confinement

***MJPR****

The copyright regulation strictly prohibits copying, in entire or partly the supplies of Excelsior with out having beforehand obtained written permission and with out together with the hyperlink to the unique textual content.