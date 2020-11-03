Home Celebrity News Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy a romantic dinner

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy a romantic dinner

The Grosby Group

Jlo and Arod know balancing completely their work commitments with their household life and their time as a pair.




The singer, 51, and her fiance is 6 years youthful, shared a dinner with some pals on the unique restaurant of West Hollywood, San Vicente Bungalows.




Jennifer seemed stunning in a brief dress-type shirt with many ruffles. Combined the white costume with some excessive boots to the knee in brown with heel and picket platform. Hill your look with a bag from the signature Coach, to tone with the inscription “VOTE” inviting all americans to vote.




Alex mixed his outfit with that of your future spouse and use a t-shirt, darkish pants and white tennis. Both took the masks regulatory.




Jennifer and Alex have been greater than a 12 months, dedicated and even if the rumors mentioned that the marriage can be for 2020, it’s potential that because of the pandemic selected to postpone it for the subsequent 12 months.




In spite of this, the Rodriguez-Lopez work to perfection like a household assembled and journey with the youngsters of each all around the world.




Jennifer is the mom of twins Max and Emme 12 years along with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, whereas Alex has two women, Natasha and Ella, 15 and 12 years, together with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.




