▷ Agéndese with a marathon of Harry Potter and other short culture

Award

The Foundation Gilberto Alzate Avendaño launched throughout the previous couple of weeks, throughout the first section of calls to the Prize GIF, a glance to Bogotá in time of quarantine, the Prize Picture and the Prize Filminuto 24/60: 24 hours of quarantine in 60 seconds. This initiative of the establishment was carried out to stimulate the creativity in a time of pandemic and successfully help the financial revival of the sector inventive and cultural. Each one of many 60 winners acquired an incentive of two,500,000 pesos, for a complete of 150 million pesos delivered.

Premiere

The streaming platform HBO will premiere the entire saga of the wizarding world of Harry Potter, this Saturday. In addition, that very same day, followers of the younger magician will have the ability to relive the story from starting to finish with a marathon of all of the movies primarily based on the favored books of the author, English J. Okay. Rowling, from 5:00 to.m. The saga consists of eight characteristic movies that have been launched over ten years beginning with Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone (2001) and culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 2 (2011). The well-known tapes a few world stuffed with magic and fantasy are performed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who give life to the three major characters: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, an inseparable and constant trio of associates who’re recognized to enter the varsity of witchcraft and wizardry Hogwarts.

Call

Innpulsa Colombia, along with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, the Ministry of Culture, the Foundation Ship and the Foundation of the grasp Yuri Buenaventura, open the decision Creates Sounds Pacifican invite that appears 20 musical initiatives to obtain the mandatory accompaniment to grow to be the artistic endeavors of the colombian Pacific. The name is addressed to the departments of Chocó, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Nariño. Those can register on the platform www.creasonidos.com till the eleventh of December.