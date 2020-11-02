Trailer of Songbird, the film of Michael Bay about the pandemic

New trailer for Songbird, the movie of Michael Bay-inspired by the worldwide pandemic and confinements starring KJ Apa and Sofia Carson.

Since then Michael Bay it has been applied and nicely that when life provides you lemons, make lemonade. The Coronavirus has paralyzed the movie trade, inflicting main delays in premieres and filming of quite a few collection and flicks… and even in a single’s personal Oscar awards ceremony. And but, the director and u.s. producer has determined that the worldwide pandemic is the right backdrop on your subsequent movie.

Songbird transports us to a close to future, two years after the pandemic attributable to the COVID-23 asolase the world, and simply when the federal government ordered a brand new confinement world after the emergence of a brand new mutation of the virus. The story is offered as a thriller romantic centered on Nico, a younger vendor who’s resistant to the virus and soar to the martial legislation and dealing with every kind of risks to have the ability to be together with his girlfriend Sara.

The distribution of Songbird the highest KJ Apa (Riverdale) and Sofia Carson (The descendants), and in addition options in its ranks Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser and Alexandra Daddario The film ended up filmed final August, and the actors have been ready within the distant for the manufacturing with the mandatory safety measures, since Songbird was shot in full pandemic.

In current days, Bay has been closely criticized in social networks for his or her lack of tact in coping with the pandemic as the premise for his film, particularly for being an occasion which remains to be energetic and taking place and that results in the intense conditions that many territories reside in right now. It has not been confirmed a selected date for its launch, though it’s anticipated that Songbird hits theaters in 2021.

And you, what do you consider this primary trailer of Songbird? What do you consider the state of affairs of the movie? What ought to Bay have waited earlier than utilizing the pandemic as a foundation for the story?