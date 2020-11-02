Singing 2020: Flower Stream, shocked the jury with a theme of Camila Hair

In Singing, 2020 (The Thirteen, 22.30), the cycle that produces The Flia, an organization of Marcelo Tinelli, yesterday, Friday, was adopted by the spherical of Free Rhythm.

In that occasion, the contributors select the matters they need to interpret, with out the manufacturing imposed no sample with respect to the musical style.

The couple composed by Flor Torrente and Michel Hersch returned to the observe for the truth present. They selected to sing, “Havanna”, of Camila’s Hair, and Daddy Yankee. After the musical, obtained the returns and the scores of the jury that combine Nacha Guevara, Karina La Princesita, Oscar Mediavilla and Moria Casán.



In Singing, 2020, Flor Torrente and Michel Hersch, interpreted a theme of Camila’s Hair, however with their very own type. Photo Jorge Luengo.

Nacha Guevara held: “they Make a beautiful couple. What well, Michel. And you, also Flower, because this is out of your range. But it was nice to see them. I liked a lot.” Put them 8.

Karina La Princesita stated: “This song I love it. I liked that not to copy what makes Camila (Hair), but what made his style. All that you have done, is what I liked the most”. Rated with 9.

Oscar Mediavilla he stated: “it Is one of the best performances I have ever had. They moved well, they did well. I loved it”. Put them 8.



In Singing, 2020, Michel Hersch and Flower Torrent carried out “Havanna” and appeared actually good. Photo Jorge Luengo.

Moria Casán, whose vote is secret, “Michel, this is the first time that you soltaste and canchereaste. You have a lot of sex appeal, Flower. I found it fantastic. Gave Me want to dance, I thought”. So, in whole, garnered 25 factors.

AS