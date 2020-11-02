In the sea, and with a tight body: the photo of Selena Gmez who vol network

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0
79

The american actress and singer of 28 years, Selena Gmez, to be honored by the Latin Grammys subsequent month. The ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber obtain the Leading Ladies of Entertainment, a galardn explicit, for his contributions to the varied social causes corresponding to bullying or making seen the issues of undocumented immigrants within the united States.

Besides Selena three different ladies have been granted such mencin: Mara Elena Salinas, Gloria “Goyo” Martnez and ngela N. Martnez.

