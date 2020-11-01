“My dad works as hard as you can…”, the confession of Matthew McConaughey Oprah Winfrey show on 3 forbidden words in your house

UNITED STATES.- The actor Matthew McConaughey, 50 years of age, participated in a tv interview with Oprah Winfrey, as a part of the promotion of his new guide, controversial memoirs, ‘Greenlights’, and a brand new account made stunning revelations about his life, each skilled in addition to private.

The winner of the Oscar as Best Actor for ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ in 2013, married since 2012 with the brazilian actress Camila Alves, 38 years of age, with whom he has three youngsters: Levi, 12 years previous; Life, 10 -, and Livingston, of seven, shared on ‘The Oprah Conversation’, Apple TV+, a number of areas of your existence that what they did was undertake the motto “Just keep living”.

“Stay in the basic, you choose the human life. We live in a time in which all of lost the trust. And maybe I don’t know what I want, but I don’t want to do less to no one. People say ‘nothing matters’, but now is when it all matters most!”, mentioned McConaughey with respect to its slogan, within the framework of the pandemic by the Covid-19, which retains in suspense the entire world.

Winfrey, who described the work of the actor as “one of the memories most wild and colorful that you read,” he mentioned to Matthew that his guide portrays him as an individual “independent and bold”; nonetheless, the protagonist of tapes as ‘The club of the terminally ill’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘The knights’ and ‘True Detective’, amongst others, revealed that ever considered leaving the efficiency.

“I thought of other careers, as a coach of football, orchestra conductor, a guide to wildlife… would not go back… but I began to have the feeling that the more complicated you feel more reward there will be on the other side,” he mentioned; so he now seeks to instill of their youngsters the tradition of effort, and say: “My dad works as hard as you can to be good at what you do.” And revealed that the three phrases “prohibited” of their dwelling are “lies, I can not and hate”.