Complete Saga of “Harry Potter” comes to HBO and HBO GO this month – On the Court

The magical world of Hogwarts will take the display HBO and HBO GO with the whole saga of the movies based mostly on the anthology of literary “Harry Potter”from the subsequent 7 November.

The story of the younger magician consists of eight tapes that had been launched over ten years beginning with “Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone” (2001) and ending with “Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 2” (2011).

The fantasy story is performed out by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grintwho begin the journey on the faculty of witchcraft and wizardry Hogwarts whereas going through the dreaded Lord Voldemort.

All titles will probably be obtainable on the platform streaming from the seventh of November, and as well as, it is possible for you to to get pleasure from in a marathon, on the identical day, from 7 within the morning by means of the channel to HBO.

“Harry Potter,” change home

This long-anticipated announcement to the followers is given within the framework of the output of the films catalog from Netflix. In whole will probably be 4 which may not be loved within the large streaming from this Sunday, 1 November: “The Chamber of Secrets”, “the Order of The Phoenix” and “the Deathly hallows” half 1 and half 2.