Bethlehem Mora jokingly comparing herself to Kylie Jenner with an image of his youth

The comic chilean Bethlehem Moraoften known as “Belenaza” stunned her followers on Instagram together with his newest publication, wherein seems {a photograph} of her at 17 years previous.

The comic made a humorous comparability between how I noticed her when she was an adolescent and the way is lucia the american mannequin Kylie Jenner.

In the social community, within the 1.3 million customers the nonetheless, the actress additionally shared a photograph of socialite and one in every of her and wrote within the description: “Two drops of water”.

In the picture, the a part of “Morandé With Company” seems profile by utilizing a mane and forelock, very within the model of the last decade of the 90’s.

Comments

A couple of minutes later it had already obtained lots of of likes and feedback: “Separated at birth”, “I Love your ability to laugh about the whole event for yourself”, “you Are very sympathetic Belenaza”, had been a few of the messages that you simply received the put up.

Bethlehem has been lively in social networks (@belenaza) the place typically add humorous movies of herself or collectively along with her accomplice, the additionally comic, Francisco “Toto” Acuña.

More information of well-known