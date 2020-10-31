Taylor Swift lends her song ‘Only The Young’ to support Joe Biden [Espectáculos] – 30/10/2020

A supply confirmed to Variety that the interpreter allowed using its theme, which appeared within the documentary Taylor Swift: Miss American, for the video that circulated on Friday in social networks.

The clip propaganda exhibits pictures of essential moments of the final 4 years of the administration of President Donald Trumpbecause the demonstrations of the actions Black Lives Matter and #MeToo.



#OnlyTheYoung the pattern within the united States after it was utilized in a political marketing campaign for the presidential elections within the U.S. pic.twitter.com/XaTWZ82FuY — Tia Puercaylor (@LaPuercaylor) October 30, 2020

While background listening to the lyrics: “And the important man and all his clan bad, his hands are stained red, how quickly they forget”.



In addition, pattern movies of younger folks voting, and protesting within the streets.

“Only the Young” was a theme that Swift wrote, after the elections within the united States of 2018, for his documentary.

The singer, who supported Trump up to now, modified its political stance and has promoted the vote in opposition to the present President amongst his followers.