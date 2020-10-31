Scarlett Johansson: the actress was married with Colin Jost in secret and anuncó through a charity | Spoiler

Despite being one of many actresses most well-known of Hollywood, Scarlett Johansson maintained a low degree of publicity all through a profession that has in stardom since Match Point in 2005. In the previous couple of hours got here again to point out as a result of contracted the wedding with the presenter Colin Jost in a secret ceremony and intimate. The announcement stunned everybody and was completed by a charity.

“We are happy to give the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, by following the safety precautions of COVID-19. Her desire wedding is to help make a difference for older adults vulnerable during this difficult time. Consider making a donation to celebrate the happy couple”, posted of their official accounts Meals on Whells, a corporation that’s devoted to serving to older adults.

In this fashion, the couple not solely introduced his marriage, however he additionally collaborated with a simply trigger. The marriage ceremony befell in Paladises, New York, the place the actress opened the doorways of his home to ask a restricted variety of individuals.

Scarlett Johansson (35 years previous), and Colin Jost (38 years) they have been married in secret (Getty)



Johansson and Jost they met in Saturday Night Liveprogram that brand-new husband has been taking part since 2005. The actor of 38 years additionally led to main occasions such because the Awards Primetime Emmy 2018. After two years of relationship have been dedicated in might of 2019.

This is the third marriage of the interpreter Black Widow. Was married from 2008 to 2011 with Ryan Reynolds and from 2014 to 2017, with Romain Dauriac. The latter has a six 12 months previous daughter known as Rose Dorothy.