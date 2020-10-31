There are two engineers very well-known in Mexico and none of them received their fame by the development of an airport, a highway or a bridge. One of these engineers, Carlos Slim Helú, and constructed a monetary empire beneath the identify of Grupo Carso, whereas the opposite, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas Solorzano, put it by way of the PRD the premise of the alternation in our sagging democracy.

Both studied on the similar time and in the identical faculty: the Faculty of Engineering of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM); the scholar Slim graduated in 1961 and the scholar Cárdenas in 1957. Beyond the college research that they did, each of them scored for the remainder of their lives the affect of their respective dad and mom.

Slim helú was the son of a rich service provider of lebanese descent, Julián Slim Haddad, who instilled in him the noble occupation of being a millionaire, whereas the engineer Cardenas was inconceivable to not find yourself in politics, being the son of one of many few presidents unimpeachable that has taken Mexico: Don Lázaro Cárdenas del Río.

In the mid of the final century, Mexico City, as nearly all of the world’s capitals, he was shrouded within the mystique of the Cold War. A daunting invasion of the united States to Guatemala in mid-1954 resulted in demonstrations of repudiation within the streets of the capital and agitation college. Version hollywood of the lifetime of Frida Kahlo, the place Salma Hayek performs the artist ends with a scene in it, painful by his sufferings, however sustained by their finest mates, participates in an illustration on the time.

The march was a part of the protests concerning the invasion of Guatemala, after which a scholar of engineering Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas was in it. In his memoirs, On my stepsthe engineer Cardenas recounts, together with his attribute severe tone, nearly of legal professional, one occasion led to the movie: “As we go away from Santo Domingo and we’d run across the fifth of May, it was including individuals. When you arrive in entrance of the constructing of the Bank of Mexico, the march occupied the total width of the road and never lower than about eight blocks. Frida Kahlo was in a wheelchair pushed by Luis Prieto Heberto Castillo marched with a damaged leg. We arrived on Avenida Juarez till the Horse, the place he gave again the run and the move in entrance of the Hotel del Prado elevated the cries of ” yankees go home!”.

In contrast, in those same years, the engineer Slim, the only concentrations riots that attended were held in the Palacio de Minería, where she danced rock-and-roll, as I told him the same ever. One of his friends of the generation: the engineer Fructuoso Pérez Galicia, remembers the mood of the adventurer the young Slim, who could do lots bullfighting as a Don Tancredo (wait for a bull in the center of a square, climbed on a chair in the middle of the arena) disappear happily in the middle of a study trip to a dam, hydraulic or going to live in New York, Beirut and Santiago de Chile after the end of his career.

With the passing of the years, both engineers of spectra so different would end up colliding in the design of the course that Mexico needed. In 88, the engineer Cárdenas was about to be the first president not pri, and in 91, the engineer Slim, in the midst of questioning led by the own Cardenas, acquired control of the company Telmex during the government of Carlos Salinas de Gortari, with what eventually became the first mexican to top the list of the richest men in the world.

Already in 1994, the key year of the mexican life, modern, it was inevitable the duel: Wednesday, February 16th, the engineer Slim was approached by a small group of reporters in the room Constellations at the Hotel Nikko, during an event in support of the newly started campaign of the then candidate to the presidency of the Republic, Luis Donaldo Colosio, is precisely in competition with the engineer Cardenas.

—Tell me about Phones in Mexico. Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas says that if he wins the election, the company will be put in tender… —asked Slim one of the reporters.

—But if I have only 2 per cent of the shares of the company; 75 percent of the shares are of small owners; I can demonstrate, ” he replied.

—Cardenas says that the tender course of was poorly made. What do you suppose?

—That is bullshit, of the various that claims that lord. It is to be ignorant and as well as would not acknowledge it. I can ship paperwork of all.

The engineers have been confronted. With the passage of time, signed on to the pipe of the peace: considered one of them continued to work within the development of democracy by way of varied coverage initiatives, particularly the PRD, the get together that drove the race to the nationwide stage of the present president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whereas the opposite appears to have left behind the shadow of the acquisition of Telmex and in these occasions of the 4T, not solely participates within the design of the brand new nationwide economic system, however seeks to go down in historical past for its collaboration towards the pandemic that mark this unimaginable 12 months 2020.

How to raise a rustic it could have been perfect that your two engineers most well-known had been agreed within the plans of the work or it was significantly better to have given technique to fashionable democracy by way of the persevering with stress between each data and strategies so totally different from creation? The reply is greater than apparent.