The Harry Potter movies “disappear” from the catalog of Netflix in November

Bad information for Harry Potter followers: your film will come out the catalog of Netflix in November, reported the platform this Tuesday by way of their social networks.

Are you a fan and you aren’t getting uninterested in seeing the flicks of this saga? Do you or any extrañísima cause doesn’t have you ever seen it? Whatever your case, you’ve gotten till this week to delve deeper into this fantasy story.

⚡️Attention, Potterheads: This is the final week to return to see the Harry Potter motion pictures obtainable on Netflix. Friends, I attempted, however the one who should not be named determined that they’ve solely till Saturday. 🥺 — Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) October 27, 2020

The movies which can be not obtainable are the second of the collection, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets; the fifth, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, in addition to Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows half one and two

All these movies are acted by Daniel Radcliff, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.