Adam Sandler’s new dramatic role

Adam Sandler has made his name as a comic actor, starring in an umpteen number of comedy films and also doing stand-up comedy as well. This has often led to people focusing just on his comic timing and not considering the fact that he is a very good actor as well. Sandler has done very few truly dramatic roles in his career, but whenever he has done so, they have turned out quite well. Following the success of Uncut Gems last year, he is set for another serious role, this time in a Netflix movie.

The upcoming Netflix drama will see Sandler play an astronaut, while the name of the movie has not yet been decided. This is another step into a new genre for Sandler, who has starred in comedy classics such as Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and The Waterboy, among others. Of course, he is also an SNL veteran, and in recent years, has had a number of releases on Netflix as well, as the streaming giant has snapped him up to star in exclusive movies, but once again, these have all been comedies. Thus, it was quite a surprise to see him star in the Safdie brothers’ crime thriller Uncut Gems last year, which won him rave reviews and perfectly complemented the collection of famous movies about gambling. Sandler played the role of a jeweler and gambling addict named Howard Ratner, who is desperately trying to pay off his debts accrued by playing gambling games, and the ensuing mess it makes of his life. It was considered to be one of Sandler’s finest performances ever, but despite generating a lot of Oscar buzz, he eventually did not make it onto the nominees for last year’s Best Actor award. As said earlier, this was not the first time that he showed off his acting range in a dramatic role. Back in 2002, he starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk-Love, and had Oscar buzz going in 2017 as well through his role in Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories.

This upcoming venture has some serious credentials as well, as it will be directed by Johan Renck, who recently won an Emmy for his work on the HBO series Chernobyl. The script is based on Jaroslav Kalfar’s sci-fi novel The Spaceman of Bohemia, with Colby Day adapting it for the big, or in this case, small screen. The novel can give an idea for what the movie’s plot will be, with the story being that Sandler’s character is sent on a mission to the edge of the galaxy to search for a mysterious material, when he discovers an ancient creature on his ship. The film is being produced by the Free Association company, which included Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets, among others, while Tango Entertainment are co-producers, with Ben Ormand, Renck himself and Barry Bernardi as executive producers. This is part of Sandler’s multi-project deal with Netflix that he signed back in 2015. His last movie on the streaming service was the horror-comedy Hubie Halloween, while the next one to come on to Netflix is the sports comedy Hustle, where he plays an out of luck baseball recruiter.

Given Sandler’s track record, it can be safely assumed that this upcoming movie will be an interesting watch, at least. Sandler’s comedy movies have been a bit hit-and-miss over the last few years, but he has impressed whenever given a dramatic role, so the hope is that he manages to continue that run, in what sounds like an interesting role in an intriguing plot as well. Fans and critics will be looking forward to see if this performance matches those he has put up in the past.