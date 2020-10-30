¡71 birthday glamorous! Caitlyn Jenner celebrates with pride of father

UNITED STATES.- Caitlyn Jenner turned 71 years of life and celebrated with delight of the daddy, by way of his account of Instagram, sharing a video of the earlier than and after of get glamorous on that special occasion if you use the brand new assortment of the make-up line of their daughter Kylie Jenner, with a theme of ‘Leopard’, in order that the exdeportista took the chance to advertise the brand new launch of their profitable breeding.

“¡71 birthday glamorous! @kyliecosmetics,” wrote Jenner on her social community, which earned him greater than three thousand feedback and one million 400 thousand ‘I like’ from a few of his ten and a half million followers. “You look so beautiful”, “How are you? 71 I feel like if you had 20”, “Wearing the beautiful Caitlyn”, “Absolutely beautiful” and “Hello Caitlyn! I hope you’ve had a birthday amazing, I love you very much!”, he mentioned.

In flip, her daughter, the mannequin and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, 23 years of age, complimented her and gave a small tribute with two present photos and certainly one of his childhood together with his sister Kendall, and her father, who shared by way of their tales of Instagram, during which he wrote: “Happy birthday @caitlynjenner. I love you so much”; along with a gif with the caption “Dad #1”.

While additionally a mannequin Kendall Jenner, 24 years of age, he grew to become extra nostalgic and shared of their tales of Instagram images of his father in his time of olympic athlete, in addition to together with her child: “Happy birthday dad @caitlynjenner. I love you!”, devoted to him.

The congratulations additionally joined Kim Kardashian, who not too long ago turned 40 and was revealed of their tales of Instagram a video who was his stepfather soplándole to the candles of his birthday cake. “Happy birthday @caitlynjenner, I love you forever! You helped her to become the woman that I am, forever grateful,” mentioned Kim of their social community, which has 190 million followers.