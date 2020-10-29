Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo would plug achieved the impossible in the Singing 2020: a ten of Oscar Mediavilla

Brian Lanzelotta and Angela Leiva needed to go away within the performances from Singing to 2020 after testing constructive for coronavirus. Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo would plug are occupying its place and they’re caring for to perfection, a lot that they received that Oscar Mediavilla, the extra strict of the jury, could be a ten.

The Wednesday evening had been the primary to go within the spherical of free rhythm and interpreted the theme “It’s raining stars” of Cristian Castro and had been a few of the favorites of the gala. Is that not at all times the skilled singers will carry one of the best return and rating.

Nacha Guevara they placed on a 9 and he identified how they merged the voices of each of them; “They mixed a lot more. He was fluid.” “Vocally, it’s beautiful what they do. It is the best thing we’ve heard here. Now, they have to work the body and the tread on the scene”, he added Karina la Princesita and scored additionally with a 9.

“The presence of you in this show is to celebrate the level that they have. What you hear is very nice,” mentioned the music producer Orscar Mediavilla and was stunned at them nothing extra and nothing lower than a ten.

Finally it was the flip of Moria Casán that in this rhythm has the key vote. With humor, the diva kicked off: “I appreciate that they have not damaged my ears. I hypnotized from the output”. Seeing the chance, the motive force of the cycle, Angel de Brito requested the jury in the event that they believed that Quiróz and would plug sang higher than Lanzelotta and Leiva, and he or she responded very secure, sure.

Dew Quiróz and Rodigo would plug (LaFlia)

It appears that the couple desires to remain within the contest and are caring for to perfection the place of the house owners. At the gala earlier had been the compliments of the jury for his interpretation of the track “100 years” of Abel Pintos.

“Angela not sent us messages, but said the messages that put Feature. Brian himself greeted us”highlighted Quiroz about your relationship with the singers, and would plug added: “Private messages do not, but I guess they must be having a bad time, recovering,”.

“We come to defend your computer. We would love to stay, but at this time we are to replace them. That’s why I would like to get happy when we do well”added Dew.

First, we confirmed the constructive of coronavirus of the coach Natalia Cociuffo and from that the manufacturing of the present determined to isolate to acquire the outcomes of the swabs to Brian Lanzelotta and Angela Leiva on the one hand, and Lola Latorre and Luke Spadafora on the opposite. All the circumstances had been confirmed. These final had been changed by Ivana Rossi and Pablito Ruiz.

In the case of Lanzelotta, it was he himself who determined to speak his state of affairs to his followers. “Hello people, I wanted to tell you I just deliver the results of the swabs that I did this morning and the result is positive COVID-19. I feel bad, I hurt to the skin. This is not annoying, nurture, and care for the elderly, and family risk” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The first case of coronavirus within the Singing 2020 was Flower Torrentthe second the announcer Martin Salwe, the third of the Charlotte Caniggia and, the fourth, the Cociuffo.

