Who took the throne at Kylie Jenner as the celebrity best paid in Instagram?

Recently, Kylie Jenner he gave rather a lot to speak about after posting a photograph precipitated amazement amongst his followers. It seems collectively together with your ex, Travis Scottin an perspective by different attractive and suggestive (he shirtless and her with a physique underneath a costume clear), one thing that instantly raised the suspicion that that they had returned.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

(Rich Fury/Getty Images)



The intention of Kylie was to point out the brand new assortment of Givenchycreated by the artistic director of the model, Matthew M Williams. “Dresses with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial. This collection is wow! Congratulations! I can’t wait to see more,” wrote the entrepreneur subsequent to the picture.

However, an individual near the musician and businesswoman ensured that this picture has a proof that has nothing to do with love. “They are just friends. Nothing happens to them. Wear well and are very good at sharing the parenting. Spend time together and have discovered a system that works well,” stated the supply E! News.