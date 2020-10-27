Miley Cyrus claims it was chased by a ufo in California

Miley Cyrus claimed to have been chased by a ufo and have direct contact with the alien that he was piloting.

The singer recounted throughout an interview for Interview Magazine she and her buddy have been driving by way of California once they witnessed the unusual occasion.

“I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend when I chased a kind of ufo… I’m pretty sure what I saw, but I also had bought resin of marijuana to a guy in a van in front of a shop for tacos, so that might have been the resin”.

The artist, 27-year-old described the ship as a “snow flying” and mentioned that different drivers who have been passing by way of the identical street, additionally noticed ufo.

“The best way to describe it is as a (vehicle) snow plow flyer. He had a large plow on the front and shone in the yellow color. I saw him fly and my friend also saw it. There were other cars on the road and also stopped to look, so I think that what I saw was real.”

“I didn’t feel threatened at all, but I saw a being sitting in front of the flying object. He looked at Me and we had eye contact, and I think that was what really affected me, look into the eyes of something he could not understand at all.”

“I can not look at the sky the same way. I think that they will come back,” added Cyrus to his story.

On the opposite hand, the interpreter of “Wrecking Ball”, introduced that prepares an album with covers of songs the band american Metallica.

This wouldn’t be the primary time that Cyrus would interpret a tune from the rock band, as within the Glastonbury competition of 2019 performed a model of Nothing Else Matters.

