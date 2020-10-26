The routine secret, Jennifer Lopez to take care of the hair after 50

Your mane is the envy of the situations, and helps every kind of extensions and adventures that at the moment are the pattern within the school rooms. A lush blonde tresses and wavy nonetheless at 51 years maintains a pure glow. Jennifer Lopez he has turned his hair into his trademark workers, on the top of her hip actions and to take care of her solely belief in the very best merchandise.

The singer has revealed this week among the best stored secrets and techniques within the area of hair care. It is a routine to deal with the scalp of the road Him&Hers. “This combo is everything”, says the artist on his official Instagram, subsequent to a picture that exhibits a number of merchandise that makes use of.











Jennifer Lopez

(Instagram)









The routine of the creator of Neither you nor I it consists of a shampoo and a conditioner that “helps to control the hair fall and strengthen the hair”, as defined by the agency in its on-line retailer. After washing, Lopez full your therapy with a complement of biotin and an answer of minoxidil to get a deep hydration and speed up the expansion of hair.















The agency provides 4 merchandise in a child which prices 38 euros and offered of their web site as their star therapy to strengthen the hair and get a mane to the peak of Jennifer Lopez.









