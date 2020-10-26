Taylor Swift: 3 songs that the singer wrote for Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas went out for just a few months in 2008. It will be seen within the film 2009 Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, performing alongside him and his brothers in photos of a program from August 2008.

Swift and Jonas had been noticed on the MTV Video Music Awards that very same yr. However, diverged a while in October of 2008. After greater than a decade, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas maintained a pleasant relationship.

Both have lengthy since handed to be actors and have attended most of the identical awards and trade occasions. However, the report of their relationship remains to be alive. Here are 3 songs that Taylor Swift wrote for Joe Jonas.

1. ‘Forever & Always’









Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2008, Swift talked about Jonas. She stated she had “a song” about him in her album Fearless. After explaining that that they had not too long ago accomplished, Swift referred to him as “the guy who broke up with me by phone in 25 seconds”.

The music is about questioning what you probably did incorrect when a relationship falls down, and replicate on the guarantees up to now. As Swift instructed DeGeneres, Jonas was his first relationship with a celeb, so it was an much more traumatic expertise.

2. ‘Last Kiss’









For the following album, Speak Now, Swift was in a position to deepen her relationship with Jonas. Launched in 2010, is the one album of his catalog through which he wrote all of the songs with out co-authors. Because this reads like a journal, with references to not less than a few her well-known ex boyfriends-

It is believed that “Last Kiss”, which was within the checklist of Billboard for per week within the submit 71, is about Jonas. In the music, she sings, “I got off the plane / That July 9th”, which followers famous as a date through which you attended a live performance of the Jonas Brothers in 2008.

3. ‘Better Than Revenge’









Apart from “Forever & Always”, “Better Than Revenge” is the music that almost all of the Swifties say about Jonas. If you are a fan of Swift (because the crew The Truth Newsknow that the monitor will not be a tragic ballad a couple of misplaced relationship, however reasonably a music vindictive.

In it, she sings about revenge of a girl who’s now his ex, warning him that she is “an actress”. When the followers had been linked to the factors, it was clear that Swift was referring to the actress Camilla Belle, whom Jonas met when she starred within the video for the music of the Jonas Brothers “Love Bug”.

Swift and Jonas maintained a pleasant relationship.



Belle and Jonas had been made official very shortly after that he and Taylor Swift broke off, popping out till 2010. “Better Than Revenge” spent per week within the checklist of Billboard at quantity 56.