Selena Gomez. Timothée Chalamet confuses his age; and responded |Video

Selena Gomez it grew to become a development in social networks this Saturday for the enjoyable chat through streaming he had with the actor Timothée Chalamet. During the stay broadcast, the well-known talked of assorted matters, particularly concerning the presidential elections within the united States that may happen subsequent third of November.

Through Instagram, Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet have been related in a video name to encourage their followers to vote. Everything was popping out good till the actor Mujercitas he confused the age of Selena Gomez, who was “outraged” to the shock of their followers.

The actor was within the Madison Square Garden, in New York, ready in line to vote, whereas Selena Gomez gave the impression to be mendacity on a sofa in his home.

So responded Selena Gomez confusion Chalamet

During the video name, Timothée Chalamet praised the work of Selena Gomez, and even confessed that his success within the trade has been an inspiration to him and hopes to shoot one other movie together with her very quickly.

Subsequently, the actor mentioned: “You have 29, mmm… no?”, within the face of concern Selena Gomezwho , in actuality, has 28 years of age, Chalamet apologized.

“What? Oh, my god!”, talked about Selena Gomez, who instantly replied by the use of joke, and is a face of resignation: “okay, I’m fine.”

Also, the actors they remembered the way it was to work collectively within the Day of rain in New York, controversial movie director Woody Allen additionally attended Elle Fanning and Diego Luna.

Reactions in networks

Immediately the video went viral and followers of the well-known commented that it was not a severe error, because it was solely a yr of distinction. While others commented that it was a joke between the 2 actors, since they’re good associates.

Selena and Timothée noviando for Instagram whereas the one factor I can do is to look at them on my cell, bounded in my mattress, consuming a loaf of breadpic.twitter.com/McYZpae2rH — PLAY???????? (@JEGA_nime) October 24, 2020

selena did a stay with timothée and wouldn’t cease telling stunning issues, along with that he mentioned that he hoped to make one other movie together with her and I missed it, I need to cry pic.twitter.com/EY8nJybzx3 — valentina (@imaginesmarie) October 24, 2020

You notice q selena has ascendant in leo when it reacts so exaggerated as a result of he was instructed q has 29 when, in actuality, 28 IS A YEAR NO MORE QUEEN circulates https://t.co/Mk9psdvEST — rafi (@rafipetroni0) October 24, 2020

