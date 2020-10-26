Jennifer Lawrence was confronted by Anderson Cooper for comment after her fall at the Oscars

The actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed final week that he had a powerful dialog with Anderson Cooperafter that the journalist CNN it indicated that the actress had faked the autumn that he had whereas he was climbing up the steps to the stage to just accept his Oscar in 2013.

According to Lawrence within the podcast “Absolutely Not”, Heather McMahan, I used to be very nervous the evening that I used to be competing within the class of finest actress for her function in “Silver Linings Playbook”. “I had everything in my head”stated the actress on this system that aired final Wednesday. “I was very, very nervous, but I was ready. All the adrenaline goes away and they called my name. I was elated and in a state of shock. Then I fell and I erased everything from my mind. My brain went blank. I can now look back on that moment fondly, but for a long time the fall was very traumatic for me”.

Three days after the incidence of the autumn, Lawrence talked about that he listened to Anderson Cooper on his program to say: “Well, obviously she faked the fall”. For the actress, nominated 4 instances for the academy awards, the phrases of the journalist have been “devastating, because it was a humiliation that was horrible for me.”

However, the primary time you met with Cooper, he made clear that his fall was not feigned. “I saw him at a Christmas party and what did I find. A friend told me that I was leaving a vein by the eye”commented Lawrence. “I said, ‘have you ever tried to climb stairs with a party dress? Then how do you know that I pretended?’”.

Lawrence talked about within the podcast that Cooper gave him an apology “wonderful” as quickly as she made the remark. Reason why the artist thinks that now are good associates.