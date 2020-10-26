Dies in Nicaragua, a taxi driver who became famous for controversy with Don Francisco

Managua, Nicaragua.

A taxi driver who made well-known in Nicaragua by charging a shuttle “more expensive that in Paris” the well-known chilean television host Mario Kreutzberger, referred to as “Don Francisco“, was discovered lifeless Sunday alongside a street southwest of the nation.

The physique of the taxi driver Marcos Asuncion Rivera was discovered mendacity on the aspect of the street that results in the city of San Juan del Sur, positioned within the bay of the identical identify, dealing with the Pacific ocean, one of the necessary vacationer locations of Nicaragua, reported the National Policein a press launch.

Rivera, age 54, handed away product of a visitors accident, when he misplaced management of the automotive he himself was driving too quick, the morning of this Sunday, in response to the official report.

The man was identified in Nicaragua because the taxi driver did have a tough time Kreutzberger, throughout your go to to San Juan del Sur in 2017, as a result of excessive price of your service.

“I rode home in a taxi, two blocks away, charged me $ 20 to be two blocks is expensive, it is more expensive than Paris“complained “Don Francisco“on the time.

The grievance induced a stir, as a result of in Nicaragua brief journeys in a taxi that doesn’t exceed two {dollars}, and the longer hardly ever attain ten {dollars}, besides that provides providers in resorts or within the Managua airport.

In his protection, the taxi driver, he claimed that it gave to Kreutzberger it was a tour with a information, which lasted a minimum of an hour, for a few of the most emblematic locations of the bay’s most crowded Nicaragua.

Jewelry

San Juan del Sur it was one of many jewels within the crown of tourism of nicaragua till 2018, when Nicaragua entered right into a deep socio-political disaster. Your major bay and different neighbouring seashores have been crowded by a few of the most well-known artists of Hollywood, amongst them Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Halle Berry and Morgan Freeman, in addition to Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas.