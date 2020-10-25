“I don’t have a top three or anything: Ariana Grande reveals the 14 tracks that make up “Positions”

Ariana Grandeof 27 years, launched Friday, the twenty third of October his new tune “Positions”accompanied by a music video the place he takes possession of the White House. The audiovisual has generated quite a few reactions in social networks, notably for his characterization of Jackie Kennedy. In the clip, the pop star serves as Head of State, fairly acceptable in these occasions when presidential elections approaching within the united States.

“I am in my way to remind everyone to vote early and also on my way to change the positions for you,” wrote the Grammy winner in a put up on social networks on Saturday. Ariana accompanied these phrases together with an excerpt from her new video clip, additionally as a method of selling it. The video is positioned within the tendencies of YouTube, with 5.3 million visits.

After the looks of the brand new theme, the following factor to Large is to publish his sixth studio album on Friday, October 30. In one other publication, Ariana shared an inventory of songs that features the album successor of “Thank U, Next”, of 2019. “Positions” contains 14 songs, together with large collaborations with stars reminiscent of Doja Cat, 25, The Weekndof 30, and Ty Dolla $ ign38.

“Shut Up,” “34 + 35”, “Motive” Ft. Doja Cat, “Just Like Magic”, “Off the Table” Ft. The Weeknd, “Six Thirty”, “Safety Net,” Ft. Ty Dolla $ ign, “My Hair”, “Nasty”, “West Side”, “Love Language”, “Positions”, “Obvious” and “POV” are all the problems. The actor Matt Bennett commented on the publication with a few of your favorites from the album. “Favourite tracks: Off The Table, and a Safety Net!”, highlighted. “All OF a SUDDEN I LOVE MATH,” mentioned MTV.

On Twitter, Ariana emphasised that you just should not have favourite songs, making it clear that each one like alike. “I don’t have a top three or anything! everything goes hand in hand. This project is my favorite for many reasons and I really can’t wait to get yours. Thank you for your love and emotion, it means a lot to me,” he wrote. A fan replied: “No need to thank us my love. Thank you for continually share their talent with the world and for allowing us to be a part of it. I love you best friend”.