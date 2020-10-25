“I am honored to help…”, the commendable work of Kourtney Kardashian before war

UNITED STATES.- Before the armed battle between Armenia and Azerbaijan that erupted from the twenty seventh of September, Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters Kim and Khloé have taken the voice for the individuals caught on this warfare and that’s struggling because of the bombing and lack of meals and different primary inputs, for which they’ve requested for the worldwide assist.

“My clip of the live broadcast of fundraising today for @armeniafund. I am honored to help promote humanitarian efforts on the ground in Armenia and Artsakh during this difficult time,” stated Kourtney in your account of Instagram, which posted a video calling to assist households affected by the warfare.

“The fundraiser today for the Fund Armenia will directly assist those affected by the crisis with food, shelter and medical care,” defined the eldest of the daughters of Kris Jenner, concerning the battle that has left a number of civilians useless, and that, till now, nor the mediation of the Organization of the United Nations (UN) has been in a position to cease.

“Join me in supporting the fund today, whether it’s spreading awareness on social networks or by donating only $1, no effort is too small. We are all part of an Armenian nation global together”, he known as Kortney, they acquired over 9 thousand feedback and greater than 600 thousand views of their followers.

In the identical approach her sister Kim known as to assist: “My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want to remind everyone that, despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are a nation armenia global together,” wrote the spouse of singer Kanye West subsequent to the video he posted, which earned him greater than 33 thousand feedback and 1,000,000 200 thousand reproductions.