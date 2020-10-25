A matchmaker called Anya Taylor-Joy

“I never understand the bride”, he mentioned Anya Taylor-Joy (Miami, 1996) to the newspaper ‘The Guardian’ in 2018. What has repeated in lots of interviews, as within the one printed by the weekly ‘New Musical Express’: “If the character is one-dimensional, give it back”. I normally use the hackneyed phrase “we are in 2020,” to be justified: “women are people, not a complement of a male figure”, he provides.

It is for this worry and for this search of “strong women” that the overwhelming majority of their initiatives up till now have been motion pictures clearly darkish and horror. ‘The Witch’, his first movie, ‘Split’ and ‘Glass’, the ultimate of the trilogy M. Night Shyamalan or the ‘thriller’ comedy ‘Thoroughbreds’, for instance. Even his look in ‘The New Mutants’, the most recent installment of the X-Men adopted this sample, turning into a hybrid between horror and cinema of superheroes after being reissued a number of instances in post-production.

Swerve

But as he did in his day Jamie Lee Curtis to not keep stagnant on this style, gave a swerve to his profession by accepting different initiatives with a file fully totally different, as his function within the acclaimed collection ‘Peaky Blinders’, within the ‘biopic’ of Marie Curie, ‘Radioactive’, within the drama of Netflix ‘queen’s Gambit’ or your subsequent premiere ‘Emma’, subsequent week. Precisely, this final mission is ideal for an actress who complains of being “the bride”: an adaptation of Jane Austenwriter whose message, timeless, is a springboard to the faces of feminists that extra younger individuals within the cinema, as demonstrated by the ‘little girls’ of Greta Gerwigcarried out by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen.



Taylor-Joy –has origins in argentina and spain and speaks fluent Spanish– has already managed to peel off the label of a lady in terror, and never solely evidenced by his more moderen works, additionally the lively initiatives. He is at the moment engaged on the ‘spin-off’ of ‘Mad Max’, the place be a younger man Furious, the character of Charlize Theronand in ‘The Northman’, from Robert Eggers. And, even so, doesn’t appear a adequate distance with the fear and desires to attempt new codecs which can be lighter, “I wish I could do a musical,” he confessed.



Near a disaster

It is on the lips of all, however that additionally takes a toll. “At the beginning of last year I was near a nervous breakdown because I didn’t know how I was going to meet all my commitments. I shot at ‘Emma’ for a couple of months, I took a day off, I went to film ‘Last Night in Soho’ with Edgar WrightI took another day off and then I went to Berlin to record a series for Netflix that I finished on the 23rd of December. So it was my year,” he recalled in a latest interview. In their social networks, got here to say thanks to covid, in joke, as a result of it allowed him to relaxation for the primary time in 5 years, because it started in 2015, her profession as an actress.

But the nerves don’t solely come for the unimaginable load of labor, additionally as a result of it displays one thing that weighs quite a bit to the actress herself: Taylor-Joy is the face of vogue in Hollywood. Remember: “I don’t want to be famous”, he assured ‘The Guardian’.