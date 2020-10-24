Twilight: the time that Jamie Lynn Spears auditioned for the role of Bella Swan | Twilight | Film | Movies nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

When “Twilight” I used to be on the lookout for from his essential actors, a younger Jamie Lynn Spears approached to audition and seek for the starring position. Little did I do know at the moment that the movie was to grow to be one of many sagas most mentioned in Hollywood, and that she was pregnant a couple of months in these moments.

While many know “Twilight” by dangerous critiques of his films, what is definite is that the sequence of tapes based mostly on the books of Stephenie Meyer put his gamers within the crosshairs of all, posicionándolos within the business and leaving a reputation in at the moment’s standard tradition of followers and never followers of the historical past of the writer.

In the identical manner, Meyer had in your thoughts the actors fully completely different to those that lastly interpreted their characters on the massive display. For instance, she needed Henry Cavill it Edward Cullen and Jennifer Lawrence Bella Swanthis may end in a product greater than completely different at the moment.

At that point, additionally Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of Britney Spears and well-known actress of “Zoey 101, ” was introduced to one of many essential roles. Their expertise was collected in an interview for the journal Nylonthe place he spoke a bit of his previous and future now that it has launched a brand new tune from their iconic sequence.

THE TIME THAT JAMIE LYNN SPEARS AUDITIONED FOR “TWILIGHT”

Jamie Lynn Spears auditioned for “Twilight” then finishing with “Zoey 101” (Photo: Nickelodeon)

As reported by the journalJamie had simply 16 years when completed recording the final season of “Zoey 101” and your loved ones with the managers had been on the lookout for some new sequence or film for her to behave. At that point, comedy for teenagers, he had already grow to be well-known, for what had been referred to as by varied manufacturing homes.

One of them got here up with a undertaking referred to as “Twilight” and their managers virtually begged him to take part within the listening to. Jamie he was not in his finest well being so you don’t want to take part. It in these moments wanted to relaxation and later discovered why:

“Had to force myself. Oblígame, ” he stated. “I remember thinking, ‘they Are all crazy. I’m not going to make a vampire. That is so stupid. Why would you do that?’ but I went and I read for that role. I remember sitting in this small room, and I think that Lily Collins was there, and I felt very sick. Little did I know that was pregnant“.

After getting his first job as an actress to the 9 years, Jamie Lynn he said that I was not thinking of a plan of long-term career, thinking that I could try out as a pop singer later on. And he tried, recalling a meeting with a producer famous that gave you a song at the end was not as expected.

It was in “Zoey 101” they discovered a bit stability in his profession from the 2005 till the 2008 that ended the present. In the interview she defined that her being pregnant was not the explanation for the cancellation of the tv program, as many followers accused her on the time. Nickelodeon I used to be already planning on ending it for some time.

“In the world of today, now, immediately would my social networks to publish something and it would clarify, ” he stated. “But even today, people still have their thoughts about it. I was not pregnant until probably six months after we finished the show or something like that, but some of the episodes had not yet been issued.

I think there was a conversation with Nickelodeon, with reason, of ‘do we Issue these episodes?’ But the program had already ended and there was never a negotiation to enter into more seasons. We were too old. There ended“. Shortly after that came the offer of Summit Entertainmentbut never came to an agreement.

She decided to take a break from the public eye shortly after to take care of their pregnancy and stayed out of everything for five years. Today, his daughter Maddie has 12 yearsshe 29 and is ready to participate in the reboot of “Zoey 101” that Nickelodeon is planning for the longer term. What would have occurred if I bought the position of Beautiful in “Twilight”? A model that few imagined even was a distant risk.

