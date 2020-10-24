Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence star in X-men: Apocalypse

Four broadcast tonight, at 22:00 hours, a brand new move of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’. Directed by Bryan Singer in 2016, the movie is starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Oscar Isaac, Rose Byrne, Evan Peters, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Josh Helman, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lucas Till, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn, Wool, Condor, Hugh Jackman, Stan Lee, Ben Hardy, Monique Ganderton and Fraser Aitcheson, amongst others.

Since the start of instances, Apocalypse, the mutant strongest that has ever existed, he was worshipped as a god because it gathered the powers of different mutants, changing into an immortal being. After hundreds of years asleep, wakes up in a world that doesn’t like and subsequently recruit a group, led by Magneto, to finish all humanity and create a brand new world order. But Professor X, with the assistance of Mystique, you’ll be part of a bunch of younger mutants to attempt to cease the best enemy in opposition to which they’ve ever confronted.