“I will say that I look like Rihanna”

They say that behind a change in look radical, there are numerous issues previously that you simply wish to take away, whether or not loves, sorrows, unhealthy pals, or the purpose that was taken out of the road. And so confirmed Camila Recabarren, who did exploit the social networks when he confirmed his new hair reduce fashion “pixie”, a really brief and ondero.

“A long time ago I wanted to do this transformation, such as five months. I asked my closest, my family, and I said ‘no’. And I inside, when I say no, is a yes. So don’t hesitate and Monday I went to the hairdresser”, informed the previous Miss Chile.

– It is a effectively radical.

I really like giving freely issues, I consider that reducing hair or making adjustments is a part of that. For me this reduce is to innovate, to resume energies and take every little thing that this hair occurred. Today I wish to reside.

– How do you do with the prejudices of “a woman with short hair”?

I’m ready for somebody to inform me one thing to reply, folks to comply with view provides rage, we’re evolving. Hair has no gender, the colours both, for me it’s important to teach my daughter with that conviction and has labored for me, because the Isabella defended a compañerita within the college when the had been bothering by utilizing brief hair, I really feel rewarded with this.

– Your court docket has been utilized by well-known worldwide.

Yeah, I’m going to say that I appear to be Rihanna, jajajá. The reality is that I’m from the long run and the Tonka to me, copied to me, jajajá. I joke!