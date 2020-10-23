The unusual yellow diamond Tiffany will be in the film Death On The Nile

In Death on the Nile, Gadot had the chance to put on the enduring piece. “The necklace that Simon (Armie Hammer) provides to my character Linette needed to be one thing extremely uncommon and particular. I used to be completely thrilled when the costume designer Paco Delgado advised me that I might a recreation of the Diamond Tiffany, one of the vital necessary diamond on the planet. It was a enjoyable expertise to have all of the glowing jewels of Tiffany on the set,” defined Gadot.

Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile.

In addition to the Tiffany Diamond, the model supplied different jewellery for the characters of Emma Mackey ( Sex Education ) and Annette Benning.

Emma Mackey used the jewels of the gathering Schlumberger® Lynn and Victoria.

For instance, the earrings Soleste with 18k gold with yellow diamonds; bracelet Victory in platinum with diamonds; earrings; Victory; the ring Victory; the bracelet Schlumberger Mini Cooper.

Bracelet Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Mini Cooper in yellow gold of 18 carat and platinum with sapphires.

In addition to different rings, bracelets and earrings tananitas, sapphires and diamonds.