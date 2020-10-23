the movement of the legs of Carolina Acevedo has everyone scared

The actress Carolina Acevedo it was broadly criticized in social networks for a “strange” image, the place the pose of his legs was “frightening” for a lot of web customers, who even in contrast it to the motion of the well-known movie ‘The Exorcist’.

According to netizens, the legs of the actress they don’t coordinate with the pose of your trunk and head, for what has acquired all types of feedback on the controversial picture. “And what about that foot what?” “are you going or are you coming from?”, “I don’t understand the position of the picture” and “how Will you divided?” are among the feedback acquired Acevedo.

But the actress didn’t keep quiet, and even replied to a number of of his followers, telling them that it was making a “back cinnamon natural” and that it was “choneta”, which implies ‘lame’ or ‘curvy’.

Look on the controversial {photograph} of Carolina Acevedo that has scared web customers: