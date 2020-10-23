Taylor Swift presents Gabby Barrett with innovative video on the CMT Music Awards

Taylor Swift presents Gabby Barrett with revolutionary video on the CMT Music Awards

As he had advance The Truth Newsthe singer of “Cardigan“Taylor Swift, who has six awards CMT Music Awardsjoined to the transmission digital to undergo Gabby Barrett with the award for video of the 12 months for “I Hope”.

In the occasion, which was held on Wednesday night (October 21) in Nashville, Tennessee, the singer Gabby Barrett wore an outfit fully black.

Taylor Swift stated when presenting the winner: “I felt honored to win this award 13 years ago because it is voted for by the fans”, as he addressed the nominees, which included White, Brown, Gabby Barrett, Caylee Hammack, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green, and Travis Denning.

Gabby Barrett wins the prize for the Video Revelation of the Year for “I Hope”.



Emociónn on the CMT Music Awards

But on the time that the singer, pregnant 20-year-old obtained the award for the Video Revelation of the Year for “I Hope” responded:

“Oh, that is amazing! Oh, my God. Okay, I don’t even know what to say because I really did not think I was going to win. But first, oh my God, my trophy fake in my hand right here, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior jesus Christ, because he could not be doing what I love every day without Him. So thank you, Lord, ” Barrett stated in his acceptance speech remotely.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift additionally obtained the award for the Video Revelation of the Year in 2007 for her tune “Tim McGraw”.

Later, in his account of Instagram Gabby Barrett stated: “What an honor to be a part of the awards @cmt! ¡¡¡¡Many thanks to all for all the love !!!!!!!! ¡GUAUU! A performance and a prize !!!!! 🙂 I am honored, thank you!”.