Selena Gomez boasts your bumper sticker “I voted” don Invites fans to do the same!

Selena Gomez boasts your bumper sticker “I voted” don Invites followers to do the identical!

Selena Gomez is the newest superstar to vote early within the presidential elections of United States, and wasted no time in publicizing the information in social networks.

The star pop went to Instagram the Thursday (October 22) to share a collection of selfies with a sticker “I voted” and skim your poll within the consolation of your house. “Oh, I just finished filling out my ballot!” she subtituló the photographs.

Why who voted for Selena Gomez?

While the singer of “Rare” has not formally endorsed a candidate, has participated in quite a few initiatives to get the vote, together with the problem #VotingSquad of When We All Voteand the dialogue of Voting Power Hour.

To the opposite of the Latin, his greatest pal and Grammy award-winning, Taylor Switcht, revealed that he’ll vote for Joe Biden within the elections presidential of the united States, about which you’ll learn right here in The Truth News.

Fans surprise if Selena Gomez will comply with within the footsteps of Taylor Swift and voted for Joe Biden



More than 27 million individuals have voted to date in particular person, within the absence and within the mail lower than two weeks to the elections of three November.

Why who do you suppose voted for Selena Gomez?, Do you suppose that it’s the squad of Joe Biden as Taylor Swift? Tell us within the feedback.