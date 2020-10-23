Miley Cyrus charlará with Tony Aguilar this Saturday in #Del40al1CocaCola | 40 to 1

The artist most desired of the second, Miley Cyrus will probably be starring this Saturday #Del40al1CocaCola. And what of “most desired” will not be subjective or hyperbolic. There was a time not lived within the music a seizure just like the one that’s producing the discharge of Midnight sky, his new single —which, by the way, is at #28 on the listing— and the ever nearer launch of his subsequent album. It is an ongoing stream of stories: his collaboration with Dua Lipa, their chic variations of Blondie, The Cranberries and Britney Spears, and the announcement of a disc with songs from Metallica… It’s the star most desired by the media and, after all, Tony Aguilar has managed to speak to this system chief of the weekend. Miley, as well as, give your Vote VIP; what artist would be the fortunate one who has your blessing?

The modifying of this Saturday is packed filled with content material highly effective, and never solely by the intervention of Miley Cyrus. We can have two iPhone 12 PRO to kind out among the many listeners; it is just introduced, it’s the terminal that you just all dream of… and will probably be for 2 of our followers.

Focusing on the listing, is in no way clear who would be the new primary. The publish of honor is in energy at the moment Ava Max, that has been a frontrunner two weeks will not be consecutive with Kings & queens. Follow Maluma (#2), Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo (#3), and J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy (#4). All of them have been primary for 2 weeks and may very well be a 3rd. But they may additionally achieve entry to the primary sq., for the primary time, Aitana and Morat (#5), Rauw Alejandro and Camilo (#6) and Master KG with Nomcebo (#7), whose Jerusalema has had a profession meteoric because it entered the listing for less than seven weeks.

The solely track this week that half as a candidate is Head & coronary heart, Joel Corry and MNEK. An irresistible dance tune that has swept the United Kingdom and whose blast wave reaches the opposite international locations of Europe. The HT #MiVoto40 will they discover a hole within the rankings.

By voting in antenna (902 39 40 40) we’ll 4 tickets to the Warner Park and a film traditional, it was hilarious to see on Halloween: The younger Frankenstein. The Time Machine, new candidates, information… As we’ve anticipated, will probably be a program of emotion non cease. Don’t miss it!