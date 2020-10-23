Irina Shayk, the naked in the garden of Donatella Versace

Getty Images The mannequin Irina Shayk posed bare within the backyard of Donatella Versace.

The Russian mannequin Irina Shayk continues to be settling as one of many references on this planet of style. The ex-girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper is likely one of the most wanted by the large manufacturers. This week he stunned everybody with a daring manufacturing that he did for the Czech version of the journal Vogue.

The Russian cowl of the newest version of Vogue Czechoslovakia, posed bare within the backyard of the inventive Italian Donatella Versace, in Milan, Italy.

“I’m just doing what I do in the garden of Donatella Versace. I am very happy to be in the house of Versace, in Milan, for this November issue,” wrote Irina Shayk in your account of Instagram. This publication obtained greater than 300 thousand likes.

View this submit on Instagram Co mají společného @irinashayk to @evaherzigova? Kromě toho, že jsou obě #CoverStars Vogue CS, také vystřídaly nespočet adres to stěhovaly is během života z jednoho konce on na druhý.🌎 Irina z rodného Sovětského svazu na Manhattan to Eva z Československa přes New Jersey Londýn až do současného Turína. V nejnovějším #Issue if spolu povídají o tom, co professional ně znamená domov. #NovemberIssue if přihoďte ok nákupu na Rohlík.cz, nebo if jej objednejte on-line s doručením až domů. Link v BIO.📲 — What do @irinashayk and @evaherzigova have in widespread? In addition to being each #VogueCS cowl stars, they’ve additionally modified numerous addresses and moved from one finish of the world to the opposite throughout their lifetime.🌎 Irina from her native Soviet Union to Manhattan, and Eva from Czechoslovakia by way of New Jersey, and London to present Turin. In the newest #Issue, they speak collectively about what house means to them. Buy #NovemberIssue along with your groceries at Rohlík.cz, or order it on-line with supply to your house. Link in BIO.📲 — #VogueCS #SolelyInPrint #24thEdition #NovemberIssue #HomeIssue #KeepHome #KeepDistance #showoff as he #PrivateVersusPublic #Home #IrinaShayk #Versace #House #EvaHerzigova — Text: @evaherzigova; photograph: @morellibrothers; Creative Director: @kralicek; styling: @albamelendo; modelka: @irinashayk (@thelionsny); vlasy: @pierpaololaihair (@julianwatsonagency); make-up: @lucacianciolo (@closeupmilanoagency) s produkty @fentybeauty; manikúra: @la_carli_saettone (@wmmanagement); postprodukce: @cristianbuonomo; casting: @krokogheya; asistent fotografů: @andreacederle; asistentka stylistky: @mabraiz; asistent vlasového artisty: @maurizio_cm; zvláštní poděkování: @valeriodambrosio, @ezio_donnarumma, Gabriele La Spada, @alikavoussi, @clayd_yila Šaty, boty to šperky, vše @versace A submit shared by Vogue Czechoslovakia (@vogueczechoslovakia) on Oct 22, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

Messages for Irina Shayk

The cowl Irina Shayk made to the newest version of Vogue journal (in its Czech model) has generated numerous influence on this planet of leisure and style. Proof of which can be the tons of of messages that was obtained by the Russian mannequin on his Instagram after sharing the pictures of the manufacturing.

Among the personalities that commented on the publication are the mannequin new zealander Stella Maxwell, the impresario Ronnie Madra, the Russian mannequin Natasha Poly, mannequin south african Candice Susan Swanepoel. The singer “Dua Lipa” calling it “Unreal” to the extent of magnificence and sensuality that reveals Irina within the above pictures. Another singer like Karen Elson praised with a easy and direct “Beautiful”.

It ought to be famous that Irina lined her intimate components making the most of the embellished mansion from Donatella Versace.

The relationship of Irina Shayk and Donatella Versace

Irina Shayk is likely one of the fashions most well-liked the inventive Italian Donatella Versace. The invitation to your house to hold out the pictures for Vogue not stunned anybody.

Days in the past, Irina participated within the parade organized by Donatella for the Fashion Week of Milan.

In that gateway, the Russian precipitated a commotion with a spectacular gown of blue shade with particulars marine.

