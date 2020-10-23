Beautiful as always: Chris Evans crazy to fans for comments made Scarlett Johansson (+video)

This Wednesday, the american actress Scarlett Johansson it turned a development together with the actor Chris Evans after that customers share a video of humorous interactions between the 2.

During a web based assembly, the interpreters “The Avengers” gathered to his followers, however from the start each the interpreter of the Black Widow, as Captain America didn’t cease to work together and have enjoyable between them.

What greater than a friendship?

In the photographs, will be seen as Johansson begins to have some technical failures whereas his pal Evans begins to snort for that cause.

“Beautiful as always”, is heard to say to the actor on the well-known.

Before this, some followers of the Marvel heroes have been very excited and joyful, even ask that they need to exit collectively.

“Scarlett and Chris feel that they are alone that askqjqkqkq the amoo”, “Chris was re funny looking as scarlett had problems with everything, hahahaha LPTM” and “Both loving the autumn god, is that I can not stop thinking that if they were together would be so happy,” have been among the feedback.

