Sofia Castro is attacked on the Billboard 2020 by be identical to Angelina Jolie

Sofia Castro shocked the present enterprise by performing on the Red Carpet of the awards Latin Billboard 2020, the place lots of the chulearon and others criticized her for being egalitarian to Angelina Jolie.

The daughter of Angelica Rivera he pulled the identical reward of his mom to present of what to talk in each place that it’s. The debate was generated following the look offered by the younger mexican actress, who was joined by Jorge Bernal for the transmission of the occasion, which occurred on the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

Sofia Castro modeled as ever on the Billboard 2020 and her outfit made it inevitable that we setting of Angelina Jolie. The lady was with a lovely black costume gala satin, composed by a corset of geometric lower, which left your charms naked. On the opposite hand, the skirt she wore a drape with a gap within the leg that’s positive to be left with the mouth open to the nice Maluma.

Some expressed their liking for the look, however others crammed the nets of criticism. First, they emphasised that wore a imitation the costume she wore the previous spouse of Brad Pitt in a couple of Oscar.

Other feedback have been launched extra in direction of the “skeletal” the physique of the eldest daughter of Angelica Rivera. Users identified that your physique isn’t in tune with the dimensions of your head. But regardless of every part, Sofia Castro was glad for having been a part of the Billboard 2020.

Let us keep in mind that not way back the younger star revealed the bullying he suffered throughout his time as a pupil. With a lot effort he managed to get forward however then got here different issues, akin to her foray into appearing and the truth that his mom grew to become the First Lady of Mexico.

“I at 14 or 15 years was overweight, I was chubby and I was teased in school for that. I remember one day I was in school I saw all my peers had thrown away the row in front of me, when I realized I saw that he had given the botonazo and do not know how to bother me with that,” he confessed.

Source: Publimetro