Miley Cyrus prepares an album of versions of the heavy metal band Metallica

We should acknowledge that this 2020 is filled with surprises. And don’t say to you by the pandemic that’s plaguing the world because the starting of the 12 months, however by the information and curious which might be coming… particularly on the planet of music.

If a couple of weeks in the past and knew that Vin Diesel, the muscular and difficult actor of ‘Fast and Furious’, had been launched to the world of the tune, now comes one other disturbing information: Miley Cyrus, the actress and singer of pop and nation, is making ready a brand new disk.

Is already engaged on it

What that has left us with ice cream is that this isn’t an album of standard, by which his followers get pleasure from his voice and Miley to place apart his steady controversial, however it is going to be a disc with variations of songs by Metallica. Already taken.

It revealed the artist herself chatting with Interview Magazine, and he or she confessed that her new job could be shaped by ‘covers’ of one of many bands most critically acclaimed heavy steel.

In 2019, the singer already gave a model of the favored ‘Nothing Else Matters’ by the band led by Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield

This isn’t the primary time Cyrus, daughter of nation singer Billy Ray Cyrus and that’s made fashionable by kids’s collection ‘Hannah Montana’, she dares to overlaying Metallica and different artists from genres away from their musical model as regular.

In 2019, in the course of the Glastonbury Festival (Uk), the singer already gave a model of the favored ‘Nothing Else Matters’ the band, led by Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield, and some days in the past, it featured a model of the well-known tune ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries.