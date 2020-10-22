Kim Kardashian is upset with Gigi and Bella Hadid for political reasons

Kardashian is in disagreement with the sisters Hadid after the criticized for not supporting Armenia in its battle with Azerbaijan.

According to stories, Kim Kardashian is upset with the sisters supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid for political causes.

According to stories, the star of actuality present is in disagreement with the sisters Hadid after that supposedly criticized them for not supporting Armenia in its battle with Azerbaijan.

A supply informed The Sun: “Bella and Gigi were published on Armenia last weekend, in a major effort to raise awareness about the ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan”.

“The girls received a violent reaction in line, so that eliminated those publications,” the supply stated, and added that Kim approached them after discovering that they had been on the aspect of Azerbaijan.

“Kim sent a text message to both, trying to inform them about the conflict because he has been creating awareness about the cause of Armenia, but Bella and Gigi did not take it well and was angry. Bella and Gigi left to follow Kim little after, ” the supply stated.