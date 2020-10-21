Your hair cut is ideal according to your zodiac sign!

CAPRICORN

From December 22 to January 19

A lengthy bob with mushy waves is completed for you, as it’s simple to type, appears cool and makes you look subtle as you like-it would not take you hours to comb! In addition, the gateways have been outlined that’s the court docket most well-liked to 2021.

AQUARIUM

From 20 January to 18 February

Your persona is rebellious and filled with vitality, makes the cuts extra dangerous, as the pixie or garçon, fit your needs like ring to finger. If you’re in any approach encourage them, do not forget to mix them with equipment to present a contact of enjoyable to your look.

PISCES

February 19 to march 20

The hair lengthy (under the shoulders and earlier than the hip) and with a fringe curtain, completely describe this zodiac signal: it’s a romantic type, tender, dreamy, on the identical time you will have the chance to experiment with hairstyles out of the extraordinary.

ARIES

From march 21 to April 19

We know that you’ve got a soul, adventurous, constructive and never afraid to discover new horizons, so that you want a court docket you possibly can comb up, or launch the air, freed from issues, as the bob carré. Is a brief hair with suggestions paraded and bangs parisian who provides you with a whole lot of type with out effort!